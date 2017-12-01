Inmate escapes custody in Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. – Police in Northern California are asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped custody just before 11:00 a.m. Friday.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old correctional facility inmate Jordan Benjamin Harris ran away from his work crew near the Ferndale Fairgrounds.
Harris is described by police as a Native American man, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a medium build. He has a tattoo reading “Yurok” on his neck. When he escaped, he was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, but may have a white shirt on.
The sheriff’s office said Harris was last seen running on Arlington Avenue toward 5th Street.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.