MPD investigates multiple catalytic converter thefts

Medford Police is investigating multiple reports of catalytic converters being stolen.
Since September 1st, Medford Police lieutenant mike Budreau says 6 catalytic converters have been stolen. 4 were stolen on Mira Mar Avenue and 2 from Royal Avenue.
Police believe one suspect is connected to all 6 thefts.
“This can be a real problem, and it costs a lot of money to get this repaired. Usually these catalytic converters cost around $1000 and if they damage other parts of the car, it’s going to be even more money.”
Budreau said keep your car parked in a garage when possible, and in a well lit location if it’s outside.
