Athletes test their strength at the Northwest Powerlifting Championship

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some of the strongest men and women in the valley competed against each other in the WABDL Northwest Powerlifting Championship.

CrossFit Steelhead hosted the championship for the past 25 years as a qualifier for the World Association of Benchers and Deadlifters, World Championship in Las Vegas.

The over 40 competitors competed for a chance to compete in the world championship in Las Vegas, as well as to set both state and national records in the sport.

Organizers said they host the event every year out of love for the sport.

“It’s very gratifying, we put this meet on every year to help keep the sport going. It’s gratifying to see that we’re adding some new blood to the sport,” said Dan Guches, with the WABDL Northwest Championship.

Guches said there were some new and old competitors at this year’s competition, with some competitors in their 60s and 70s going on to set some records at the competition.

