Mother, father swept out to sea near Depoe Bay

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – A 10-year-old girl lost her parents in a tragic incident along the Oregon Coast.
On September 10, 49-year-old Miaochan Chen and 41-year-old Wenjun Zhu were visiting the coast with their 10-year-old daughter. During a picnic off Otter Crest Loop, the group decided to take a trail down to rocks overlooking the ocean. A wave hit the rocks and swept Chen and Zhu out to see. Their daughter was not harmed.
Chen and Zhu were found unresponsive about an hour later. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to Oregon State Police, the family came to the U.S. from China in July and were living in Lake Oswego. Their family was notified of the incident with the help of the Chinese Consulate.