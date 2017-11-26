Intoxicated male fires rounds into the ground in downtown Medford

Medford, Ore.-Gunfire across the Rogue Valley this week has become a prevalent issue and now shots have been fired for a second time in Medford.
“Sometimes people think the best solution to a problem is a permanent solution to a temporary problem and for them that solution is a gun,” Sgt. Jason Antley of Medford Police says.
Medford Police received calls on Saturday night from multiple people describing hearing gunshots near Holly and Fir Street.
Responding to the area of 6th and Fir Street, Medford Police Department apprehended a male who was intoxicated. When questioned, he admitted to firing off his weapon, but only at the ground. Upon further investigation, shell casings were found near the vicinity of 4th and Fir Street.
Medford Police say that the recent drive-by shootings and the shots fired Saturday night aren’t connected, and that they are not a regular occurrence.
“We see it when it pops up. I don’t think it’s holiday specific or anything like that,” Sgt. Antley says.
Regardless though, Medford Police say people need to be careful, especially if you’re trying to stop gunfire.
Sgt. Antley explains, “Try and get some information that will help us find them but whatever you do don’t contact them.”
The man shooting his gun at the ground was arrested on Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Disorderly Conduct charges.