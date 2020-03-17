Iran issues dire coronavirus warning

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – Iran is issuing its most dire warning yet about the outbreak of the new coronavirus ravaging the country, suggesting “millions” could die in the Islamic Republic if the public keeps travelling and ignoring health guidance.
Iran’s health ministry Tuesday says just over the past 24 hours, 1,178 new cases were reported, bringing the current total to 16,169.
Roughly nine out of ten of the new virus cases confirmed across the Middle East come from Iran, where authorities initially denied the virus’ true risk.
A state television journalist, who also is a doctor, went on state TV to give the warning just hours after hard-line Shiite faithful pushed their way into the courtyards of two major shrines that had just been closed over fears of the virus.
The doctor’s report, based on a study by Tehran’s prestigious Sharif University of Technology, says three scenarios could play out in Iran.
If people begin to cooperate now, iran will see 120,000 infections and 12,000 deaths before the outbreak is over.
If they offer medium cooperation, there will be 300,000 cases and 110,000 deaths.
But if people fail to follow any guidance, it could collapse Iran’s already-strained medical system with 4 million cases and 3.5 million deaths.
Reporting the study on state television is a major change for a country whose officials had for days downplayed the severity of the crisis.
Officials have now implemented new checks for people trying to leave major cities ahead of Nowruz, the Persian new year, on Friday, but have hesitated to quarantine the areas.