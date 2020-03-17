Tom Brady leaves the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NBC) – NFL superstar Tom Brady is saying goodbye to the New England Patriots.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old quarterback announced he will not return to the team.
Brady announced his departure on social media, thanking fans, supporters, and the entire Patriots organization, writing, “I appreciate everything we achieved” and “grateful for our incredible team accomplishments.”
Brady, who has only been a Patriot, won six Super Bowls and three MVP titles since entering the league 20 seasons ago.
He will officially be up for grabs to any NFL team Wednesday.