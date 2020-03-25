Iran issues lockdown orders to prevent COVID-19 spread

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran has banned people from leaving their homes as the death toll from the new coronavirus jumped to 2,077.
Iran is the worst affected country in the Middle East, with 143 new deaths reported, according to Iranian TV.
State TV showed footage of a 2,000-bed mobile hospital which the Iranian army says it built in just 48 hours.
As recently as Monday, March 23, many people ignored the government’s social distancing advice and stepped out to shop and socialize.
State TV showed footage of heavy traffic and people gathering outside shops in Tehran earlier this week.
After reports of people ignoring the guidelines, the government previously warned it could soon become illegal to leave the house.