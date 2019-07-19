Iran seizes British oil tanker

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – Iran seized two British-owned ships today Friday in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian state TV reported today Friday that its Revolutionary Guard had seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
NBC’S Ali Arounzi reported that another Iran news agency, Fars, said a second tanker has changed course and is also heading toward Iran. Fars said the name of the second tanker is Mesdar.
The operator of the first tanker, Stena Impero, said it lost contact with the ship after it was approached by unidentified boats and a helicopter.
The shipping firm Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management said the tanker was in international waters but is now heading toward Iran.
The Stena Impero has a crew of 23.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had detained the tanker after violated international rules.
The British government said the seizures were unacceptable and it’s already working to get the vessels and the crews released.
The seizures come after Britain seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar alleging that it was smuggling oil to Syria in a breach of European Union sanctions.