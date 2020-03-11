IRS may extend tax deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Taxpayers might get an extension to file this year. The internal revenue service is considering extending the April 15th deadline.
Sources in the Trump administration confirm that the agency is in serious talks about the extension.
According to the Wall Street Journal, giving taxpayers more time to file is likely part of the administration’s scramble to plug the hole in the economy left by concerns over the coronavirus.
No word yet on how long the extension would be or who would be eligible.