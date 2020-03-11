Home
NCAA bans fans from March Madness

(CNN) – March Madness is going to be much less spirited due to the coronavirus.

The NCAA’s basketball tournament is wildly popular but the organization’s president said Wednesday that, after consulting with public health officials and special coronavirus advisors, the games will be closed to the public.

Games for both men’s and women’s teams will still be held but only with essential staff and family members attending.

The games begin next Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The NCAA is also recommending that along with March Madness, all upcoming sporting events should be held without spectators.

