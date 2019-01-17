ISIS takes credit for bomb attack in Syria

MANBIJ, Syria (NBC) – New details emerged overnight with more fallout after a deadly attack on Americans in Syria.
Witnesses say U.S. forces were near a popular restaurant on a street in the city of Manbij when a man in civilian clothing approached. He was a suicide bomber, lying in wait wearing a powerful explosive vest.
At least 16 people, including four Americans, were killed.
Witnesses told NBC News the American forces had set a dangerous pattern here, repeatedly coming to the same restaurant.
ISIS quickly posted an unsubstantiated claim of responsibility, telling the world President Trump is wrong.
Previously, Trump said, “We’ve beaten them [ISIS] badly, we’ve taken back the land and now it’s time for our troops to come back home.”
President trump used to say he’d never telegraph U.S. troop movements in a warzone.
This time he’s announcing future U.S. troops deployments and that about-face has frightened America’s allies in Syria, the Kurds, who worry they’ll soon be abandoned.
And it may be emboldening ISIS to attack now, so they can claim to have forced America’s pullout.
Even one of President Trump’s closest Republican allies warning pulling out the remaining 2,000 us troops in Syria too soon is a mistake.
Republican Senator Lindsay Graham said, “My concern by the statements made by President Trump, is that you have set in motion enthusiasm by the enemy we’re fighting. You make people who are trying to help wonder about us.”
The Pentagon announced that the US military withdrawal from Syria has already begun with the removal of some non-essential equipment. From what reporters could see in the front lines, the U.S. and Kurdish-led fight against ISIS is as intense as ever.