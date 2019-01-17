Shutdown continues as Trump, Pelosi trade barbs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump launched a new line of attack Thursday in the battle over the ongoing government shutdown.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the president Wednesday to postpone his January 29th State of the Union address if the government remains closed, so unpaid Secret Service members won’t have to escort him to Capitol Hill.
“We’re saying let’s get a date when government is open. Let’s pay the employees. He may think it’s okay not to pay people who do work. I don’t,” Pelosi said.
The president responded with a letter postponing a planned overseas trip for Pelosi, denying her the use of military aircraft.
“I’m sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,” he wrote.
