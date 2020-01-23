Israeli prime minister denounces Iran, salutes President Trump

JERUSALEM (NBC) – Israel’s prime minister denounced Iran as “the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet” in a speech in front of world leaders at the largest-ever Holocaust commemoration.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on to thank President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who was in attendance, for “confronting” Iran. Israel has long viewed Iran as its greatest threat.
Netanyahu stated in part, “I’m concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet. A regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state. Israel salutes President Trump and Vice President Pence for confronting the tyrants of Tehran that subjugate their own people. The tyrants of Tehran subjugate their own people and threaten the peace and security of the entire world. They threaten the peace and security of everyone in the Middle East and everyone beyond.”
Speaking at the world holocaust forum, a gathering of dozens of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Israeli leader said he was “concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance” against Iran.
Thursday’s forum coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.