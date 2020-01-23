Woman incarcerated for encouraging boyfriend’s suicide released from jail

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WBTS) – A Massachusetts woman convicted in a high-profile texting suicide case is released from jail.
Dozens of media outlets waited outside Bristol County Jail for Michelle Carter’s early release.
She was spotted walking out the side of the building getting into a vehicle with her parents.
The now 23-year-old was convicted of manslaughter at 17 when she urged her boyfriend, 18-year old Conrad Roy, to kill himself back in 2014, texting him “just do it babe.”
Conrad died after rigging his truck to fill up with carbon monoxide.
Carter was initially sentenced to 15 months in jail but racked up enough credits for good behavior and attended jail programs.
She will now serve five years on probation.