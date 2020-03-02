Israeli voters cast ballots in third election in less than a year

JERUSALEM (NBC) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, cast their votes Monday in the third national election in less than a year.
Netanyahu is up for re-election despite an imminent corruption trial. But the country’s third balloting in less than a year was predicted to end in another deadlock.
The election follows two inconclusive votes in April and September 2019. Neither candidate received a majority that would hand them a certain majority in Israel’s parliament.
After Netanyahu voted, he urged other Israelis to go to the polls. He also downplayed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, assuring citizens all precautions have been taken for safe voting.
“Go vote, go vote, it’s a proud day,” Netanyahu said. “This is a democracy. You have a great right that you should exercise with confidence. The corona thing is completely under control, today we’ve taken all the precautions that are necessary, people can go and vote with complete confidence. Thank you.”
Benny Gantz leads Israel’s centrist Blue and White Party. Opinion polls show neither Blue and White, nor Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Party, are likely to secure enough votes on their own, or with coalition allies, for a governing majority in parliament.
A fourth election could follow within months if the deadlock is not broken.
Another stalemate could push Israel further into economic limbo.
After Gantz voted, he issued a call for Israeli unity. He said, “Good morning everybody. This is a celebration day for the Israeli society. I hope that everyone will go and vote, of course, I support myself but I respect any decision of any voter. It’s about time that we be much more united, much more with one another and less ones against the other.”
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing in the three graft cases against him.