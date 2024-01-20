Jackson and Josephine Counties preparing for potential local flooding

MEDFORD, Ore.– There’s plenty of rain in the forecast this weekend and the National Weather Service is warning residents about the potential for flooding.

Local emergency managers want to make sure residents are prepared for the conditions.

The National Weather Service said there is moderate risk of flooding West of the Cascades this weekend.

The rainfall could also lead to rock slides and landslides.

Jackson County Emergency Management said they’re working with the National Weather Service to predict how much rain and snow melt we will see this weekend.

Emergency Manager Holly Powers said even a small amount of standing water on roadways can create hazards for drivers.

Powers said, “what we’re really planning for would be what I would consider more normal, localized flooding of our local smaller streams and the roadways, or storm drains that hadn’t been cleaned out.”

Powers said they also work with the Army Corp of Engineers to see what the reservoir levels are and what their releases look like.

She said there are resources available on their website to help prepare your home, including how to fill and use sand bags.

Josephine County agencies are also preparing for the possibility of flooding.

Rural Metro Fire’s Operations Chief Austin Prince said, “reminder for anyone that’s out driving, especially after dark or when the visibility is reduced, standing water can happen at any time. The ability to lose traction in a vehicle can happen in very shallow depths.”

Prince said around a foot and a half of standing water is enough to potentially flood your engine.

He said Rural Metro is prepared with boats and other tools to rescue people if flooding conditions become more serious.

Prince recommended staying up to date with the latest weather alerts to make sure you’re prepared.

He said using sand bags to redirect water around your house can also make a big difference.

