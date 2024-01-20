OHA: alleged RRMC drug diversion case at Asante ‘under review’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is reviewing the same situation that we previously reported on, that is being investigated by the Medford Police Department.

But it says it is not yet investigating the alleged drug diversion case, but it says the case is under review.

The OHA says that while an investigation is not underway currently, it doesn’t mean that there won’t be one in the future.

The OHA also confirmed that spikes in infection rates at RRMC lines up with the time when sources tell NBC5 News that a nurse was replacing patient’s fentanyl pain medication with tap water.

Asante has only said,

“We were distressed to learn of this issue. We reported it to law enforcement and are working closely with them.”

The OHA says that they regularly review complaints about certain types of health care facilities in Oregon.

They do these reviews to determine whether or not the state agency has jurisdiction to investigate.

The OHA also says that its Healthcare Associated Infections Program conducts surveillance and records outbreaks in Oregon health care facilities.

In the case of RRMC, OHA spokesperson, Jonathan Modie, says that it will thoroughly examine the complaints and allegations.

“OHA takes seriously allegations of noncompliance with federal and state regulations that impact patient health and safety and regularly investigates complaints about patient health and safety at hospitals across Oregon, resulting in federal enforcement action and improvements to hospital patient care systems.”

The OHA’s Health Care Regulation and Quality Improvement Program are the ones who conduct the review.

If the OHA does investigate, they will be looking to see whether Asante’s systems and processes meet the minimum requirements in federal and state law to protect patient health and safety.

If they find that Asante fails to meet those requirements, at the federal level, they can lose their centers for Medicare and Medicaid services certification, which can affect their ability for reimbursement for services.

And at the state level, it can result in civil monetary penalties, license suspension or loss of their license.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.