Jackson Co. Covid-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities rising

MEDFORD, Ore. — Covid-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities are rising in Jackson County.
Avamere Three Fountains has remained at 108 cases, but now it has 5 fatalities.
Last week it had 2.
Avamere Health Services of the Rogue Valley has 57 cases and 1 fatality.
Linda Vista is at 11 cases.
Orchard Assisted Living is at 9 cases.
The Rogue Valley Manor went from 12 to 14 cases.
Table Rock Memory Care remains at 67 cases with now 2 fatalities.
“I think we all feel terrible about how much disease is there and people who have died. We are trying to gather lessons learned as much as we can. It’s a difficult industry,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson Co. health officer.
Dr. Shames says the people working at the long-term facilities are working night and day, but are stretched thin.
He believes the deficiencies lie in the industry itself, which doesn’t have adequate staffing for this kind of crisis.
Dr. Shames says when the dust settles, he expects regulatory agencies could look into providing more assistance to nursing homes for managing a crisis like this.
