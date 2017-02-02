Jackson Co. launches life-saving phone app

Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson County emergency responders celebrated the launch of the PulsePoint app Wednesday morning.
The county’s been working for years to bring the life-saving app to the community. It’s something they’re hoping not only helps EMS crews, but save lives as well.
More than 25% of 911 calls are for EMS. Hundreds of which are for heart-related problems and sudden cardiac arrest.
“When somebody dials 911, depending on where the call is in relation to our fire engine, it’s going to take anywhere from 3-10 minutes,” said Captain Nathan Smith, Fire District 3.
There is approximately seven minutes of oxygen running through the blood stream.
“If somebody is able to compress that patient, continue to circulate that blood, and profuse the brain and the heart – it increases that patient’s odds of surviving cardiac arrest,” Captain Smith said.
Which is why for the past five years, Jackson County emergency responders have been working to bring PulsePoint app to the area. The app has the ability to notify you about local emergencies in the area, including medical emergencies that could require someone to perform CPR or use an AED.
“If somebody doesn’t intervene, that person doesn’t make it,” said Daniel Gugliotta.
Gugliotta is a survivor of a sudden cardiac arrest three years ago. Now, he’s using his experience to encourage others to take initiative.
“I want people to get involves in this. Download the app, get involved, become CPR-certified so that you can intervene and save somebody’s life,” Gugliotta said.
Emergency responders said this technological generation opens doors to resources regular civilians never had before.
“In this day and age, it’s not a matter of having to go to and schedule certified heart association training courses. There’s so many resources available for the general public to confidently learn how to compress somebody’s chest,” Captain Smith said.
One of those resources is even in the PulsePoint app. The app has simple guidelines on how to perform CPR and how to use an AED. If you have a smartphone, you can download the app by searching “PulsePoint” in the app store. The app is free, and EMS encourages everyone to have it.
In an effort to maximize the list of reported AED’s in the area on the PulsePoint app, local EMS groups are hosting a scavenger hunt through the month of February. To participate, you need to register online. Then, search Jackson County for AED’s and document it.
The team or individual that identifies the most AED’s will receive a grand-prize of $10,000. Second place receives $3,000 and third place receives $750. There are also 20 $50-prizes available to those who can be the first to locate the 20 “Golden AED’s.”