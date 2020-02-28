Jackson Co. Public Health working on coronavirus response strategy

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health says it’s officially activated its incident command system in light of the coronavirus spreading across the country.
That means it’s pulled together a team to start planning what we should do when the coronavirus eventually hits the area.
In the event of an outbreak, Jackson County says it’s working with community partners to come up with a response strategy. For instance, there could be restrictions for schools, child care centers, workplaces, and other spots for mass gatherings.
“As we learn more and more, information will change,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson County Health Promotion Manager and Preparedness Manager. “Recommendations will change. I could see us, our advice being not to have mass gathering so concerts and so forth where you have a lot of people, where you could have sick people.”
Phillips says health care officials still have more to learn about the new virus.
Currently, health officials believe the virus is not airborne and is spread by droplets, meaning from someone coughing or sneezing.
But other transmission routes could still be discovered.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.