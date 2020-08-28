Jackson Co. senior centers push through covid-19

JACKSON CO., Ore.– Ashland Senior Center won’t open it’s doors again until 2021.
Medford’s Is still holding out hope to reopen this year.
Both closed to the public in March.
“We are suffering financially just like any business and city office is,” says Eileen Glatt, president of the Ashland Senior Center.
Her facility is owned by the city which has been hard hit by the lack of tourism, and the tax revenue it brought in this summer.
Glatt says, “We are under Ashland parks and recreation and a number of people have been laid off.”
The privately owned Medford Senior Center says it’s having a different experience in the Covid-19 era.
It’s operated in some way since the 1950’s, and according to Joan Kramer has never had to close this long.
“There have been other things that have been tough, and I think mostly because we are a unicorn, we are self supporting,” says Kramer.
And with no income… she says the center can only dip into it’s savings for so long.
“We were doing well, but as each month drags on we’re expending for keeping the building going and utilities and all that.”
While the center is in need of financial support, Kramer says it’s the continuously changing state mandates which are keeping it closed.
Opening too soon is her greatest fear.
Even if she knows that her friends and clients are hoping they’ll do so.
“Even though they miss the center and they miss their friends, they want to come back; they want us to be careful and make sure its reasonably safe before they do,” she says.
