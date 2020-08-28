Local creative space teams up with school district

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A local school district says it’s gearing up for the school year with creative plans for its students.
Central Point School District is conducting tours for first year teachers at Craterworks Makerspace.
The two work together to give students and teachers hands on learning opportunities in metalworks, 3D printing, and digital design.
It says the partnership will serve the district in new ways this year.
“We feel like there is some opportunity to try new things in this environment, and we want students to get the best education they can… despite the conditions we are under,” says Central Point School District superintendent Todd Bennett.
This is the second year it’s done the tour.
It says teachers from all grades are invited to use Craterworks facilities.
But not just teachers, high school students can even attend classes on their own for free.
