OHA looking to Europe school opening success

JACKSON CO., Ore. – While new cases in the state have been declining for the past three weeks, the Oregon Health Authority says there’s still a long way to go before students can be brought back into classrooms.

The Oregon state health officer says as we approach the fall, they want to make sure students and staff go back to campus safely. The OHA said they’ve studied European countries to see just how low transmission needs to be, in order to re-open schools and keep them open.

“It really doesn’t do kids or communities or parents or anybody any good to keep looping back and forth from in-person learning and remote learning,” said OHA director.

As of Thursday, OHA said there are 15 counties that meet the requirements to allow kindergarten through third graders to be in-person. In our area, that includes: Coos, Curry, Klamath, Douglas, Josephine, and Lake counties.

