Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking elude suspect

Medford, Ore. – Police are looking for a woman who was allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit on Crater Lake Highway Tuesday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a JSCO sergeant pulled over a beige Camry just after 6:00 p.m.
The Camry stopped, but then drove off in an attempt to elude.
The car crashed into another car after a deputy tried to stop it using spike strips before the pursuit was ultimately terminated.
Deputies said the vehicle ended up abandoned on Blackthorn Drive in Medford.
JSCO said the driver was identified as 22-year-old Karen Jeanette Salas, who has warrants out for her arrest. Her passenger has not been identified.
If you know where Salas is, call 541-776-7206. Refer to case 17-11481.