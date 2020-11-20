Home
Jackson Co. still needs hundreds of ‘right of entry’ forms

MEDFORD, Ore. — Step 2 of the Almeda Fire clean-up process has officially begun.

But that doesn’t mean all the hazardous waste is cleaned up.

Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center says EPA contractors have cleaned up all household hazardous waste for everyone who provided rights of entry forms.

The county says 671 individual properties were cleaned up, that includes the majority of the mobile home parks.

To date, the county says it’s received 1,277 rights of entry, but 175 are still missing.

Of that 175, the county says 87 don’t have any current contact information.

The county says they have no way to get a hold of them, but will continue trying in an effort to get the sites completely cleaned up.

Click here to submit your right of entry form.

