Home
Thanksgiving meals to Medford families

Thanksgiving meals to Medford families

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —A non-profit will be providing thanksgiving meals to Medford families in need.

The meals, courtesy of Sodexo, contain a week of lunches and breakfasts for Medford School District families to heat or assemble.

The meals can be picked up at all bus and meal sites starting Friday.

If a parent misses their bus or meal site, they can pick up meals at North Medford High School.

It’s first come, first serve from 3 pm to 6 pm in the north side parking lot at the back of the cafeteria.

Meal sites and buses will be closed from Monday, November 23rd to Friday, November 27th.

For more information, you can visit the Medford School District website.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »