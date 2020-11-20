MEDFORD, Ore. —A non-profit will be providing thanksgiving meals to Medford families in need.
The meals, courtesy of Sodexo, contain a week of lunches and breakfasts for Medford School District families to heat or assemble.
The meals can be picked up at all bus and meal sites starting Friday.
If a parent misses their bus or meal site, they can pick up meals at North Medford High School.
It’s first come, first serve from 3 pm to 6 pm in the north side parking lot at the back of the cafeteria.
Meal sites and buses will be closed from Monday, November 23rd to Friday, November 27th.
For more information, you can visit the Medford School District website.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.