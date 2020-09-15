Jackson Co. to prorate property tax for those affected by fires

Jackson County announced today that county residents who’s homes were damaged by the Almeda fire could qualify to have their property taxes prorated.
The county says the applications must be filed within 60 days of the damage or by June 30th of next year.
A link to the Jackson County Assessors Office will be listed below.
