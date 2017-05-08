Missing father, daughter found safe

Update (05/08/17 2:10 p.m.) – Update 1:45pm: Search and rescue crews have found Justin and Selah in the Howard Prairie area.
Police said they safe and will be reunited with family soon.
—————————————
Jackson County, Ore. – Search and rescue teams are looking for a man and his daughter who were reported missing after they went mushroom hunting Sunday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Justin Morretti and his 7-year-old daughter, Selah Morretti, may have gone to the Hyatt Lake Area.
Police said Morretti drives a gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with Oregon plate 421ETM.
If you have any information, call 541-776-7206.