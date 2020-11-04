Home
Dotterrer leads in race for seat on Jackson County Board of Commissioners

MEDFORD, Ore. – Regardless of this election’s outcome, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have one new face next year.

Republican Commissioner Bob Strosser is retiring from politics, opening the door for a pair of candidates: Republican Dave Dotterrer and Democrat Terrie Martin.

Martin’s a writer, journalist and co-owner of D&S Harley-Davidson.

Dotterrer is a retired Marine Corps colonel who worked in the transition team under the late Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.

As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dotterrer was leading with 54.60% of the vote.

