Dotterrer leads in race for seat on Jackson County Board of Commissioners

MEDFORD, Ore. – Regardless of this election’s outcome, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners will have one new face next year.
Republican Commissioner Bob Strosser is retiring from politics, opening the door for a pair of candidates: Republican Dave Dotterrer and Democrat Terrie Martin.
Martin’s a writer, journalist and co-owner of D&S Harley-Davidson.
Dotterrer is a retired Marine Corps colonel who worked in the transition team under the late Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.
As of 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dotterrer was leading with 54.60% of the vote.