Senator Merkley leads in early voting results

SALEM, Ore. – Incumbent U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D) is looking to get elected to his 3rd term in Washington D.C.
Meanwhile, his challenger, Republican Jo Rae Perkins—a self-described Constitutionalist— is running for her first public office. But it’s Perkins support of the Qanon conspiracy theory that made many of the headlines in this race this fall.
Taking a look at the first returns coming out from the Secretary of State, Senator Merkley was leading with a little over 59% of the vote. Perkins trailed with 37.44%
One of the Senate’s most liberal members, Merkley has held the office since 2009.