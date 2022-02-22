Jackson County deputies continue search for wanted man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man who’s been on the run this entire calendar year.

On New Year’s Day, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Anthony Minneci evaded police through a car chase and then ran away in the Applegate Valley.

Due to icy road conditions, deputies stopped the pursuit for their safety and others on the road.

Minneci is considered armed and dangerous and police believe he’s still in the greater Rogue Valley.

Police said do not approach him if you see him but call 9-1-1 immediately.