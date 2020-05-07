Jackson County Fair is on, for now

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – As of the afternoon of May 7, 2020, the Jackson County Fair is on. But that could change, and soon.
The Expo already canceled this month’s Wild Rogue Pro Rodeo, one of the six biggest events on its calendar each year.
Expo Director Helen Funk said the Fair Board is scheduled to meet on May 21st and previously told NBC5 it will make a decision as to whether to hold the July fair at that meeting.
Funk said she’s crafting a press release that will be taking into account Thursday’s announcement from the governor.
The fair is scheduled to take place July 15-19.