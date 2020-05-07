Home
Local woman arrested on child porn charge

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in January, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told them about a child pornography case linked to an address in the 600 block of East Archwood Drive in Eagle Point.

On May 6, a search warrant was served at the house in question and deputies arrested 28-year-old Kayla Dee Lester. She was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for encouraging child sex abuse.

JCSO said the case is ongoing. No further details were released.

