Boatnik 2024 kicks off with the Davis Shows Carnival

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Boatnik kicked off its 65th annual event Thursday with the Davis Shows Carnival.

The carnival features thrill rides, food, and family fun, but there’s plenty more fun to be had throughout the weekend.

On Friday, Boatnik will host a concert, followed by fireworks.

Then Saturday morning will showcase the parade, as well as Brewfest.

Boat exhibitions will be held Sunday, in addition to a second night of fireworks.

Memorial Day will see the Tom Rice boat race and a free sundae event.

“We do this to support kids in our community. Everything that we raise here, we donate back to kids in Josephine County. We’re all volunteers that are part of the Active Club,” said Kent DeRocher from Grants Pass Active Club. “We don’t get paid anything to do this. We just do it to actually raise money to give to our kids. So that’s why everyone should come down. And it’s a great time, everyone enjoys it down here.”

DeRocher says there’s plenty of fun activities and shows for both kids and adults to enjoy.

