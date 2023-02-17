Jackson County has financial concerns with proposed casino

MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County Commissioners are responding to the Coquille Tribe’s proposal for a Medford casino.

The board of commissioners looked at the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed casino.

They didn’t take any sort of position on the plan.

But commissioners said the property could cost the county thousands of dollars in tax revenue under the current proposal.

Commissioner Rick Dyer said, “of course we are concerned about any other impacts it may have whether it’s mental health, gambling addiction, drug use, anything that could be detrimental to Jackson County.”

Dyer said he wants to make sure the property pays its share of taxes to fund the jail, the sheriff’s office and the DA’s office.

The federal government will be accepting written public comment until next Thursday.