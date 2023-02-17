New emergency response center in Central Point moving into design phase

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Jackson county is taking the next steps towards building an emergency response center that will double as a Central Point community center.

The two governments are working together on the plan.

Jackson County Commissioners say the facility is sorely needed.

The 120,000 square foot facility will be able to accommodate local emergency situations like the Almeda Fire if needed.

The facility on Expo property will include space to host events, office space, as well as eight basketball courts.

County commissioners said it will have space for emergency shelters, with the bathrooms and shower facilities necessary.

“This is a game changer,” Commissioner Dave Dotterer said, “this is a large facility that will be able to accommodate people whether or not it’s for a pandemic or for example for shelter for people in the event of a disaster like the Almeda Fire.”

The county has been working on the project for the last year and a half.

Dotterer said the Almeda Fire made it clear that a new emergency response center was necessary.

Commissioners agreed to spend $3.8 million for the design phase of the project on Wednesday.

Dotterer said construction should start within the next two years.