Local theatres react to proposed SOU cuts

ASHLAND, Ore.– SOU’s theater program could be affected by proposed budget cuts.

Now, local theaters are worried about how that could affect their businesses.

Camelot Theatre in Talent said it hires students from SOU for its productions every year.

Its artistic director is also a graduate of the program.

The executive director of Camelot believes SOU didn’t fully consider how making cuts could affect other theaters in the valley.

Camelot’s Executive Director Dann Hauser said, “Southern Oregon has definitely become a destination location for theatre so I know Camelot, Cabaret, OSF, a lot of them rely on the students and faculty from SOU.”

Valerie Rachelle, the artistic director from the Oregon Cabaret Theatre said the cuts would also affect her as well.

She is part of the theatre staff at SOU and has internships at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre that partner with the university.

She said she could lose performers as well as designers and other staff.