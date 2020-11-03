Jackson County hits new record of daily COVID cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County has broken another record of daily COVID-19 cases.
On the morning of November 3, there were reportedly 70 new cases of coronavirus in the county, beating the previous daily case count of 69.
“The increase in COVID cases Jackson County has seen in the last three weeks is not good news,” said Dr. Jim Shames. “People are beginning to congregate indoors because of the colder weather. Congregating indoors, with people outside of your family, not wearing masks, not practicing physical distancing, and without good indoor air ventilation, increases the spread of COVID.”
Jackson County Public Health issued the following steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19:
- Gatherings are for well people: people who are sick, have COVID-19, are a close contact to a confirmed case, have a pending COVID-19 test should not attend the gathering
- Increase indoor ventilation: ensuring proper ventilation can reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, indoors. Open window, use HVAC system, consider upgrading filters, turn bathroom fans on and run them continuously, or use a portable air cleaner or purifier. Indoor gathers with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation. For more information, visit the EPA Indoor Air in Homes and Coronavirus.
- Wear a mask– wear a mask around all people who are outside of your immediate household. Despite being with family and friends that you may feel safe around, wearing a mask continues to be an effective way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
- Limit the number of guests– it is best to limit the number of people indoors; the Governor of Oregon has an indoor gathering limit of 10 or fewer people with physical distancing.
- Practice physical distancing– space out chairs at the table and consider not staying with family and friends in their home.
For more information on how to celebrate Fall and Winter holidays safely, visit the CDC COVID-19 Holiday Celebrations webpage.