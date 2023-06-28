Jackson County Jail inmate dies while in custody

MEDFORD, Ore. – A person in custody at the Jackson County Jail took their own life last week, according to investigators.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of Thursday, June 22, a corrections deputy was making routine cell checks when he found an inmate in distress.

Life-saving measures were provided and the inmate was taken to a local hospital, but they did not survive.

The sheriff’s office said out of respect for the person’s family, their name will not be released.

The Major Assault and Death Investigation Unite was activated, which is standard procedure with in-custody deaths at the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was made available.

JCSO said, “Mental health services are available to AICs [adults in custody] in the jail, as well as locally for people experiencing a mental health crisis. The Jackson County Mental Health 24-hour crisis hotline number is (541) 774-8201. Walk-in mental health services are also available at 140 S. Holly Street, Medford (Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 5 pm). The number to the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is 988.”

