Gov. Kotek addresses this year’s legislative session at press conference

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek (D-Oregon) held a press conference to mark the end of this year’s legislative session.

The session officially ended Sunday.

Many bills were passed despite a six-week long senate republican walkout.

Now, they’re all headed to Gov. Kotek’s desk awaiting her signature.

Though a lot of work got done, she says that doesn’t mean the bills not approved are forgotten.

“Even though there was a lot of good work done, when you are focused on also getting people back to work you know some things will get lost in the fray,” Gov. Kotek said. “My hope is that by the end of session um relationships were being restored so that we could have a better working relationship.”

Kotek said many bills could come back in next February’s session.

She also said public comment on any legislation waiting for her approval is always accepted.

