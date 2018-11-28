Jackson County man dies in DOC custody

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. – A man from Jackson County imprisoned in eastern Oregon died while in custody.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said in September of 2018, Darrick William Roberts was imprisoned at the Snake River Correctional Institution. On November 23, he died in an eastern Oregon hospital while still in custody. He was 53 years old.
In the past, Roberts has appeared in Jackson County courtrooms for numerous criminal counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
According to the DOC, Roberts’ earliest release date was November 4, 2021.
“DOC takes all in-custody deaths seriously,” officials said. Next of kin has been notified and Roberts’ death will be investigated by the state medical examiner’s office.