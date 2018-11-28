Arizona pastors overwhelmed by influx of migrants

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) – Pastors in Arizona say they’re overwhelmed with the rising amount of migrant families being dropped off at local churches by ICE.
An influx of migrants arrived at a church in Mesa Tuesday. The majority of them are from Central America and are fleeing the violence.
They’re in dire need of food, clothing and shoes, but church members say it’s becoming difficult to take care of everyone at once.
NBC affiliate KPNX did reach out to ICE about the on-going drop-offs, but they have not yet heard back.
