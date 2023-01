JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are reporting a fatal crash in Jackson County.

Early this week, a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Steven Anson Marsh of Applegate was traveling on Highway 238 between Williams and Jacksonville when the vehicle possibly hit a downed tree on the road near milepost 20.

Marsh’s truck left the roadway and came to rest in a nearby ditch, OSP said. He did not survive the crash.

No further information was provided by investigators.