Power restored after outage at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. – Power was cut off at Medford’s airport Wednesday amid high winds.

The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport said the airport was temporarily disconnected from the power grid, but the backup system worked as planned.

While the backup system doesn’t cover all of the requirements for the airport, airlines were reportedly able to process travelers, though it took additional time.

For the latest information on Pacific Power outages, visit https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html