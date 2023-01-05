Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about high winds

MEDFORD, Ore. – As a windstorm hits the Rogue Valley, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to watch for falling trees and power lines.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Roads Department reportedly responded to multiple traffic hazards caused by fallen trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the south county, including Ashland and Talent, and a wind advisory for the rest of the county, both until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s advised to avoid traveling if possible and to exercise caution if driving is necessary, the sheriff’s office said.

People are also advised to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, and to stay in the lower levels of homes and avoid windows during the windstorm.

For the most up to date weather information during this storm go to: https://www.weather.gov/mfr/