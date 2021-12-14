Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames announces retirement

MEDFORD, Ore. – After almost 20 years, Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames is retiring.

He’s worked on a number of projects throughout the years, including forming groups to address opioid overdoses and child immunization education. He even formed a group of healthcare leaders to partner with public health during the H1N1 pandemic.

In 2012, Dr. Shames was awarded the Doctor–Citizen of the Year award by the Oregon Medical Association for his work.

The county has yet to release any details about his last day or the work to find a replacement, but Dr. Shames told NBC5 he’s retiring at the end of the year.