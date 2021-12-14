Food drive for fire victims

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 14, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local first responders and businesses are teaming up to help those who are still affected by the Almeda Fire.

Jackson County Fire District 3 and 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Country Financial Trey Berkey Agency, John L. Scott, and Guild Mortgage, are starting a food drive with drop-off locations in White City, Medford, and Phoenix. The goal of the food drive is to feed 300 to 400 fire-affected families, or about 2,400 people. The deadline for food donations is December 21.

The Medford Fire Department provided the following list of non-perishable items that can be donated:

  • Instant mashed potatoes
  • Gravy mix packets
  • Sweet potatoes – can
  • Stuffing mix – box or bag
  • Broth – vegetable or chicken can or box
  • Bisquick baking mix
  • Fried onion strings
  • Cream of mushroom soup
  • Cranberry sauce – can
  • Canned veggies – (corn, peas, green beans)
  • Canned fruit – (pears, peaches, fruit cocktail)
  • Cake mix – box Frosting – can
  • Pie filling
  • Non-refrigerated pie crust or pie crust mix

You can drop off any of the above food items by December 21 at:

  • Fire District No.5    5811 South Pacific Hwy, Phoenix
  • Medford Fire Station 3   534 Highland Dr., Medford
  • John L. Scott    71 Medford Center, Medford
  • Fire District No.3 Admin Building    8383 Agate Road, White City

Financial contributions can be made via Venmo @firehousefive

Fire-affected families in need will be issued vouchers for meals through Rogue Food Unites.

