Food drive for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local first responders and businesses are teaming up to help those who are still affected by the Almeda Fire.
Jackson County Fire District 3 and 5, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with Country Financial Trey Berkey Agency, John L. Scott, and Guild Mortgage, are starting a food drive with drop-off locations in White City, Medford, and Phoenix. The goal of the food drive is to feed 300 to 400 fire-affected families, or about 2,400 people. The deadline for food donations is December 21.
The Medford Fire Department provided the following list of non-perishable items that can be donated:
- Instant mashed potatoes
- Gravy mix packets
- Sweet potatoes – can
- Stuffing mix – box or bag
- Broth – vegetable or chicken can or box
- Bisquick baking mix
- Fried onion strings
- Cream of mushroom soup
- Cranberry sauce – can
- Canned veggies – (corn, peas, green beans)
- Canned fruit – (pears, peaches, fruit cocktail)
- Cake mix – box Frosting – can
- Pie filling
- Non-refrigerated pie crust or pie crust mix
You can drop off any of the above food items by December 21 at:
- Fire District No.5 5811 South Pacific Hwy, Phoenix
- Medford Fire Station 3 534 Highland Dr., Medford
- John L. Scott 71 Medford Center, Medford
- Fire District No.3 Admin Building 8383 Agate Road, White City
Financial contributions can be made via Venmo @firehousefive
Fire-affected families in need will be issued vouchers for meals through Rogue Food Unites.