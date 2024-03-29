Jackson County Mental Health celebrates funding for OHA Life Line Campaign

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Mental Health celebrates federal funding for a statewide suicide and crisis lifeline awareness campaign.

Earlier this week we told you that the Oregon Health Authority received $3 million in federal funding for its 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline statewide public awareness campaign.

Jenn Inman, Division Manager for Jackson County Mental Health, says part of the OHA’s campaign funding and strategy will directly impact JCMH by directing 988 calls to local call centers.

She says this campaign will help Jackson County residents get the help they need whether it’s a single phone call or long term services.

Inman says, “The majority of folks who call either 988 or their local crisis line are going to get the help they need in the immediate from the trained call takers that they’re speaking with. And for those who need a little bit more help, we have that ‘on ramp’ so the more folks that take advantage of that the more folks we’re able to connect with.”

Inman says Jackson County Mental Health has also expanded its mobile crisis outreach, so someone from the team can go out and meet people in the community when they need help.

Remember, if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts help is available.

You can reach out anytime to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Just call or text 988.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.