‘Fairy Godmother Scholarship’ celebration at Rogue Valley Manor

MEDFORD, Ore. — It was a fairy godmother celebration at the Rogue Valley Manor this week. Fairy Godmother Scholarship committee members met with students to hear about their experiences in the program.

Manor residents work to fundraise for and then select deserving female high school students on their way to college. These students are often the first in their families to ever attend a university.

The Fairy Godmother program pays for their first and second years of higher education with an additional two-year scholarship also up for grabs. Plus each girl is paired with a mentor at the manor. For the girls chosen, it makes all the difference.

Scholarship recipient Jimena Valencia said, “This has been an amazing opportunity for myself to be able to continue higher education when at times it seemed impossible.”

Jimena’s mentor, Dale Lohman told us, “It’s really her personality and her consistency with her grades, and her determination to succeed. And now as an undergraduate student, she’s opened a business. It’s truly amazing.”

Their mission of helping young women achieve their potential has been holding up since 1997. The Rogue Valley Manor Foundation has given out more than 350 scholarships through the Fairy Godmother program.

